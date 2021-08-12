On 28 July 2021, law numbered 7333 ("Law") which consists of amendments to certain laws was published in the Official Gazette. The Law includes a significant amendment on Check Law regarding the stay of execution of criminal sentences arising from unpaid checks.

As per the amendment to Temporary Article 5/ Paragraph 1 of the Check Law:

The execution of sentences related to unpaid check arising from crimes committed until 30 April 2021 will be stayed,

If the convict pays until 30 June 2022 one tenth of the amount remaining unpaid as of the effective date of the Law and the rest in 15 equal installments every 2 months starting from 30 June 2022, all consequences of the conviction will be expunged,

If the convict fails to pay one-tenth of the amount remaining unpaid until 30 June 2022, the execution of the criminal sentence will proceed upon the creditor's complaint, and

If the convict fails to pay one of the installments, it will be added to the end of the time period explained above. If the convict fails to pay one more installment, the execution of the criminal sentence will proceed upon the creditor's complaint.

