September 2023 – On 28 August 2023, the Turkish Competition Board announced that it had concluded its investigation into EssilorLuxottica alleged anti-competitive practices. The investigation stemmed out of the commitments offered and accepted during the 2018 merger of Essilor and Luxottica which that formed EssilorLuxottica. The decision is particularly interesting as the Board found EssilorLuxottica infringed the law on two accounts; (i) violation of commitments; (ii) abuse of dominant position.

You may read our Competition team's discussion on the possibility of a new examination of the merger of Essilor and Luxottica here:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.