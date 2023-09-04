Turkey:
Rekabetin İzleri: 2022 Türkiye'de Rekabet Hukuku Bakımından Nasıl Bir Yıl Oldu?
04 September 2023
Gen Temizer Ozer / Kinstellar
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Ağustos 2023 – Rekabet Kurumu, 2022
yılında yürüttüğü faaliyetlere
ilişkin değerlendirmelerine yer verdiği 24.
yıllık raporunu yayımladı. Raporda dikkat
çeken kısımları aşağıda sizler
için derledik.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Antitrust/Competition Law from Turkey
Rekabet Kurulu'nun Yeni Gözdesi: YSFB
Özdirekcan Dündar Şenocak Ak Avukatlık Ortaklığı
Rekabet Kurulu ("Kurul"), hızlı tüketim malları sektöründe bal üreticisi/tedarikçisi olarak ve 'Anavarza' markası altında faaliyet gösteren Sezen Gıda Mad.
US Threats Of A ‘Te(ch)xodus From The UK?
Preiskel & Co
A recent BBC Article reports that US technology giants have warned that the economic and legal landscape in the UK is becoming less appealing for tech companies, such as Meta and Google.