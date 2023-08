ARTICLE

The New Horizontal Guidelines: Information Exchange Norton Rose Fulbright On 1 June 2023, the European Commission (EC) adopted the revised horizontal block exemption regulations (HBERs) on research and development (R&D) and specialisation...

New Notification Requirements Where Foreign "financial Contributions" Involved Herbert Smith Freehills In November 2022, the EU adopted a new Foreign Subsidies Regulation (FSR). The FSR applies to transactions with an EU nexus signing on or after 12 July 2023, with the notification obligations...

What Is On The Horizon In Competition Law? Havel & Partners s.r.o. For the weekly Ekonom, we answered questions about developments in competition law. All our answers did not fit into the article published in No. 17/2023, so we are reprinting here the full text...

Towercast Casts Its Shadow On Merger Control Bird & Bird On 16 March 2023, the Court of Justice rendered its judgment in Case C-449/21, Towercast. The judgment quickly gained wide attention because of its important implications for mergers which fall below the notification thresholds.

Concentration, Consolidation And Competition: The ICE To Electric Transition And M&A In The Automotive Supply Chain AlixPartners Structural and technological shake-ups in any industry don't simply alter future value opportunities. Transitions of this magnitude offer huge value creation potential in the immediate evolving state...