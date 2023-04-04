We are thrilled to present the nineteenth issue of BASEAK CORE Papers article series!

In this issue of the BASEAK CORE Papers, our of-counsel, eminent lawyer, Resit Gürpinar examines the turnover (gross revenue) in terms of its place and meaning in competition law.

He scrutinizes the discretionary power of the Competition Board in determining the turnover taken as the basis for the calculation of administrative fines imposed due to competition violations, how the Competition Board has used this discretionary power in the past, the conditions under which the favorable turnover is taken as the basis, the problem of taking the special consumption tax as the basis for the administrative fine, as well as the problems that will arise in terms of the year of turnover in case the investigation process is prolonged

To download BASEAK CORE Papers Series No.19, please click on this link.

