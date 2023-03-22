British competition authority CMA has recently announced its decision to initiate a thorough examination of the merged undertakings provided by the British Sky Broadcasting Group plc (Sky) in 2001. This decision comes after Sky increased its shareholding in the British Interactive Broadcasting Holdings Ltd. and the primary objective of the review is to ascertain whether the undertakings made by Sky in 2001 are still applicable, given any changes in circumstances that may have occurred since then. Specifically, CMA will investigate whether these undertakings need to be varied, superseded, or released due to any new developments that may have taken place in the relevant markets.

(Competition and Markets Authority – 10.03.2023)

