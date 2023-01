ARTICLE

Distribution Agreements In The Online World – What Stays And What Changes In 2023? Schoenherr Attorneys at Law In recent months we have seen a number of regulatory initiatives with an impact on various aspects of the Czech online business environment go forward.

Two-minute Recap Of Recent Developments In Turkish Competition Law – December 2022 Gen Temizer Ozer / Kinstellar In December 2022, the Turkish Competition Board (the "Board") published two reasoned decisions and approved eighteen merger and acquisition transactions.

Two-minute Recap Of Competition Law Matters Around The Globe – December 2022 Gen Temizer Ozer / Kinstellar In December, EU Advocate General Athanasios Rantos, a legal advisor to the European Court of Justice ("ECJ"), published his much-anticipated opinion in the case concerning UEFA and FIFA's alleged abuse...

A Historical First Internal Compliance Program Leads To Reduced Fine By Czech Competition Office Bird & Bird At the end of September, the Czech Office for the Protection of Competition ("Office") concluded proceedings against Z - Trade s.r.o. ("Z - Trade"), a luxury candle distributor who was found...

Amendments To The Hungarian Competition Act In 2023: Inflation Has Spilled Over Into The HCA's Procedures Schoenherr Attorneys at Law Crucial amendments to the Hungarian Competition Act entered into force on 1 January 2023, while others will on 1 February 2023. This article briefly describes the most important changes.