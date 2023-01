ARTICLE

EU Competition Regulatory Update ELVINGER HOSS PRUSSEN, société anonyme Commission notice on informal guidance On 3 October 2022, the Commission published the informal guidance notice relating to new or unresolved questions concerning Articles 101...

Polish Competition Authority Fines CCTV Appliances Manufacturer For Dawn Raid Obstruction Bird & Bird The non-confidential version of the Dahua decision is not available yet and the case is not final. If the decision is appealed, the judgment(s) will be relevant for the PCA's investigative practice.

The French Competition Authority Sanctions An Association For Having Implemented A Cartel Bird & Bird For the first time since the ECN+ transposition into French Law in 2021, the French Competition Authority applies new sanction thresholds to an association of undertakings.

Another Hub-and-Spoke Cartel Decision By Turkey's Competition Board Gen Temizer Ozer / Kinstellar Turkey's Competition Authority has been scrutinizing the retail market of fast moving consume goods for a while. After the Competition Board sanctioned the largest supermarket chains...

Competiton Law Aspects Of Sustainability-Based Horizontal Collaborations Nazali Under the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development , seventeen sustainable development goals were officially announced by all United Nations member states in 2015, providing a common blueprint...