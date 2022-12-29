" The law No. 40-21 amending and supplementing Law No. 104-12 on pricing freedom and competition, was published in the Official Bulletin number 7152, Arabic version dated December 15th ,2022.

The said law no 40-21 brought many important modifications such as:

- amendments regarding the criteria according to which a transaction is considered to be a concentration,

- the cases where the Competition board may suspend the period of 60 days within which it is required to decide on the concentration,

- concentrations subject to the obligation to notify the Competition board before its implementation ... "

