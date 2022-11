ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Antitrust/Competition Law from Turkey

Deletion Of Digital Data During Dawn Raids In Turkey Özdirekcan Dündar Şenocak Ak Avukatlık Ortaklığı In its decision dated 23 June 2022 and numbered 22-28/464-187 (the "Decision"), as part of the investigation into undertakings operating in the FMCG sector, the Turkish Competition Board...

Digital Markets Act Soon To Enter Into Force – Overview Of Key Provisions Herbert Smith Freehills The Digital Markets Act is a ground-breaking piece of EU regulation, imposing rules on platforms acting as "gatekeepers" in the digital sector, and aiming to ensure fairness and contestability in digital markets.

Two-minute Recap Of Competition Law Matters Around The Globe – October 2022 Gen Temizer Ozer / Kinstellar In November 2021, the CMA found that Meta's acquisition of Giphy could harm social media users and advertisers and ordered Meta to sell Giphy. After Meta's appeal, the Competition Appeal Tribunal noted that the..

The EU Digital Markets Act Aims To Improve The Internal Market And Increase Competition On Digital Platforms Castren & Snellman Attorneys With the DMA, the Commission aims to not only increase competition between platforms (that have to compete for business users) but also provide SMEs...

Digital Markets Act Comes Into Force – What Does It Do? Lewis Silkin The Digital Markets Act (DMA) has been published in the Official Journal of the European Union and will enter into force on 1 November 2022 – but what does it do?