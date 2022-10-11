ARTICLE

Presidential Decision numbered 2022/426 has been published in Official Gazette dated 3 September 2022 and numbered 31942. In line with the decision, pursuant to articles 22 and 23 of Law numbered 4054 on Protection of Competition, Ahmet Algan has been appointed as the Second Chairman of the Competition Board, and Sükran Kodalak and Hasan Hüseyin Ünlü as the Members of the Competition Board.

As of 3 September 2022, three members whose terms of office expired in the Competition Board were filled with new appointments. Thus, the meeting quorum for the final decision has been re-established, and the Competition Board will be able to decide without delay in terms of all files on its agenda.

You can access the details of the decision via this link. (Only available in Turkish)

Information first published in the MA | Gazette, a fortnightly legal update newsletter produced by Moroglu Arseven.

