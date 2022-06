ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.< /em>

To view the full article please click here.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Anti-trust/Competition Law from Turkey

New EU Competition Rules For Vertical Agreements Enter Into Force On 1 June 2022 Herbert Smith Freehills Following a comprehensive review and consultation process, the new revised EU vertical agreements block exemption Regulation (VBER) and Guidelines have now been published and will come into force on 1 June 2022.

UK Subsidy Control Act 2022 – What You Need To Know Herbert Smith Freehills Public authorities must prepare as the new post-Brexit subsidy control regime in force this autumn proves more heavy-handed than expected...

New VBER And Guidelines Provide Clarification For Online Sales Restrictions Mayer Brown The main legal framework in the European Union governing distribution agreements (Vertical Block Exemption Regulation, "VBER") will expire end of May 2022.

Evolution Of The Turkish Competition Authority's Approach Towards MFN Clauses: E-Marketplace Sector Inquiry Report ELIG Gürkaynak Attorneys-at-Law On March 14, 2022, the Turkish Competition Authority ("Authority") published its much anticipated E-Commerce Platforms Sector Inquiry Final Report ("Report").

Updated EU Antitrust Rules On Vertical Supply Chain Agreements Take Effect June 1 Jones Day EU antitrust law prohibits certain vertical agreements if the harm to competition outweighs the benefits. To provide businesses with some legal certainty about that analysis, the Vertical Block...