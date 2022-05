ARTICLE

UK Government Publishes Its Proposals For A New Pro-Competition Regime For Digital Markets Herbert Smith Freehills On 6 May 2022 the UK government published its response to the July 2021 consultation on a new pro-competition regime for digital markets (see our blog post here), setting out its proposals for the design...

Turkish Competition Authority Proposes Regulation On E-Commerce Platforms Kolcuoglu Demirkan Kocakli Attorneys at Law For the past few years, the Turkish Competition Authority (the "TCA") increased its focus on competition concerns emerging from trade digitalization. As the COVID-19 pandemic has increased online sales' volumes and reinforced the...

Two-minute Recap Of Recent Developments In Turkish Competition Law – April 2022 Gen Temizer Ozer / Kinstellar In April, the Turkish Competition Board approved 16 merger control filings and published 41 reasoned decisions. Highlights of Turkish competition law in April are the new merger control rules...

The New Merger Control Regime In Turkey Entered Into Force As Of May 4, 2022: Sectoral Threshold Exception Explained: Concentrations In Certain Sectors Are Now Expected To Be Way More Frequently Notifiable In Turkey ELIG Gürkaynak Attorneys-at-Law Pursuant to Article 7 of the Amendment Communiqué, the changes introduced by the Amendment Communiqué became effective as of May 4, 2022.

First Enforcement Of Law Decree No. 16/2020 On Ambush Marketing By The Italian Competition Authority Against Zalando Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA) The Italian Competition Authority ("AGCM") has issued a EUR 100,000 sanction against Zalando SE ("Zalando") for an ambush marketing practice carried out during the 2020 European Football Championship ("UEFA Euro 2020").