Abuse Of A Dominant Position Miran Legal The dominant position refers to the ability of one or more undertakings in a particular market determining the economic parameters such as price, supply, production and distribution quantity acting independently of competitors and clientele.

The Intel Judgment: (Re)Balancing The Burden Of Proof WilmerHale Rebates are commonly used by companies to maximize sales. From an antitrust law perspective, such discount schemes are generally not problematic.

Two-Minute Recap Of Recent Developments In Turkish Competition Law – March 2022 Gen Temizer Ozer / Kinstellar In March, the Turkish Competition Board approved 27 merger control filings and published 55 reasoned decisions.

A Decision On The Welding Sector: How The Turkish Competition Board Uses Economic Analysis In The Presence And Absence Of The Evidence Of Communication Among Competitor Undertakings? ELIG Gürkaynak Attorneys-at-Law The Turkish Competition Board's decision on whether undertakings that are active in the welding sector violated Article 4 of the Law No. 4054 on the Protection of Competition by way of determining their prices together has been published.

Hakim Durumun Kötüye Kullanılma Hali Miran Legal Hâkim Durum, belirli bir piyasadaki bir veya birden fazla teşebbüsün, rakipleri ve müşterilerinden bağımsız hareket ederek fiyat, arz, üretim ve dağıtım miktarı gibi ekonomik parametreleri belirleyebilme gücünü ifade etmektedir.