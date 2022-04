ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Anti-trust/Competition Law from Turkey

Sectoral Threshold Exception Explained: Concentrations In Certain Sectors Are Now Expected To Be Way More Frequently Notifiable In Turkey ELIG Gürkaynak Attorneys-at-Law On March 4, 2022 the Turkish Competition Authority ("Authority") published the Communiqué No. 2022/2 on the Amendment of Communiqué No. 2010/4 on the Mergers and Acquisitions Subject to the Approval of the Competition Board ("Amendment Communiqué").

EU Legislators Reach Agreement On Digital Markets Act Herbert Smith Freehills The EU Parliament and Council reached political agreement on the Digital Markets Act (DMA) late on Thursday night. The Commission has been quick to welcome the agreement, stating that the DMA...

Abuse Of A Dominant Position Miran Legal The dominant position refers to the ability of one or more undertakings in a particular market determining the economic parameters such as price, supply, production and distribution quantity acting independently of competitors and clientele.

Cour De Cassation Validates The Refusal By The Head Of A Selective Distribution Network To Approve As Authorized Dealer A Retailer Meeting The Selection Criteria Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP Mercedes-Benz rejected its application and appointed a third company as authorized dealer in the relevant territory.

The Board Conditionally Clears A Horizontal Transaction In The Online Comparative Ticket Sales Market ELIG Gürkaynak Attorneys-at-Law The Turkish Competition Authority (the "Authority") published its Obilet/Biletal decision where it conditionally approved the acquisition of Biletal İç ve Dış Ticaret A.Ş.'s ("Biletal") sole control...