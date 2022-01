ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Anti-trust/Competition Law from Turkey

Taxi, Please! Has The Competition Board Chosen Its Legislative Side Regarding The Liability Of Facilitators? ELIG Gürkaynak Attorneys-at-Law Cartel facilitators are viewed as possible instruments for undertakings to disguise their restrictive agreements and to get around competition law obligations.

Competition Law In 2021 Hammarskiold & Co As 2021 has come to an end, we look back at some of the past year's developments within competition law and what we can expect for the coming year.

Droit De La Concurrence Numérique : À Quoi S'attendre En 2022 ? Haas Avocats Nous vous l'avions annoncé en 2021, la régulation par le droit de la concurrence de l'économie numérique est bel et bien amorcée.

Pharma Companies' Hand Strengthened In The Fight Against Parallel Exports: Will The Allergan Decision Be Sufficient To Secure Drug Supply In Turkey Balcioglu Selçuk Ardiyok Keki Attorney Partnership Due to the combined effects of the devaluation in the Turkish Lira and the regulations which ensure that the drug prices in Turkey are among the lowest in the world...

Merger Control Comparative Guide Gomez-Acebo & Pombo Merger Control Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of Spain, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries