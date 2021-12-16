We proudly present the fourteenth of BASEAK CORE Papers article series!

In this part of the series, our Of Counsel Resit Gürpinar scrutinizes the additional defense right in competition law.

Please find below the abstract of our article, which you can download from here.

The Competition Board rarely gives the party/parties additional defense right before the final decision. Additional defense is a part of the right to a fair trial, and the absence of this right could be described as a restriction of the right of defense. This paper aims to reveal elements of the aforementioned defense right in the context of competition law. First of all, this paper scrutinized the right of additional defense under the criminal law, and in the second part, it enlightens the role of this right in competition law investigations.

