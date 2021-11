ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Anti-trust/Competition Law from Turkey

Cartels & Leniency Laws And Regulations 2022 Baer & Karrer The legal bases of the cartel prohibition are Articles 4(1) and 5 of the Federal Act on Cartels and other Restraints of Competition of 6 October 1995 (CA), the equivalent to Article 101 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union.

Greening Competition Law – Sustainability Agreements And Competition Law Castren & Snellman Attorneys Sustainability agreements between companies may be incompatible with competition law if this green cooperation simultaneously restricts competition.

ジョーンズ・デイ・アラート:ベルギーが競争法手続きにおける新たな Jones Day ベルギー競争当局は、カルテルに対するリーニエンシー・プログラムについて新たなガイドライン(以下「本ガイドライン」)を公表しま

The Turkish Competition Board Examines Online Dating And Social Discovery Services Within The Scope Of Its Merger Control Regime ELIG Gürkaynak Attorneys-at-Law The Turkish Competition Authority has recently published its Hyperconnect/Match Group decision where it approved the acquisition of Hyperconnect Inc. ("Hyperconnect") by Match Group Inc.

Are You Ready For UK Competition Law Dawn Raids In The "New Normal"? - Thinkhouse (Video) Gowling WLG With UK businesses embracing hybrid working patterns, a typical week for many staff now sees them combining remote working and working from an office location.