ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Anti-trust/Competition Law from Turkey

The Turkish Competition Board Examines Online Dating And Social Discovery Services Within The Scope Of Its Merger Control Regime ELIG Gürkaynak Attorneys-at-Law The Turkish Competition Authority has recently published its Hyperconnect/Match Group decision where it approved the acquisition of Hyperconnect Inc. ("Hyperconnect") by Match Group Inc.

Trucks Cartel: Within Four Months, The CJEU Provides Enlightening Procedural Clarifications On Follow-On Actions Through Two Preliminary Rulings Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP Following record fines imposed by the European Commission on the main European truck manufacturers, under preliminary references, the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) has recently ruled on...

CMA Fines Facebook £50.5m For Enforcement Order Breach Preiskel & Co The UK Competition and Markets Authority ("CMA") has today announced a £50.5 million fine against Facebook.

Cases And Precedents: Vertical Restraints 2021 - Switzerland Baer & Karrer Vertical restraints are regulated in the Act on Cartels of 6 October 1995 (CA).

CLIP Of The Month: Patent Pledges And EU Competition Law Bristows This blog often deals with the competition law implications of owning Standards Essential Patents (‘SEPs') and of the obligations accepted by patentees under the IP policies...