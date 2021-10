ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Anti-trust/Competition Law from Turkey

EU Court Ruling Highlights Antitrust Risks For Investment Funds Paul Hastings A recent decision by the European Court of Justice ("ECJ"), the European Union's highest court, underscores the importance of antitrust compliance for investors that hold portfolio companies.

Epic Games v Apple: An $85bn Judgment? Bristows We've posted about this dispute several times before (on the initial filing, the UK version, and the EC antitrust complaint). Now, with the California judgment finally out, what's the verdict?

New Era For RPM Cases? Council Of State Held That Elements Of Coercion Or Incentive Should Be Proven In The Competition Board's Henkel Decision ELIG Gürkaynak Attorneys-at-Law This case summary includes an analysis of the 13th Chamber of the Council of State's reversal of Ankara Regional Administrative Court's judgment, which had dismissed the request to quash the Turkish Competition Board's decision ...

Modernisation Of Austrian Cartel Act Preslmayr Rechtsanwälte OG The 2021 amendment is intended to adapt the Austrian Cartel and the Competition Act to the requirements of the present. In addition to changes for mergers and market power...

European Commission's Position On Merger Control Referrals: A Small Revolution For M&A Deals Paul Hastings In September last year, after Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager announced the European Commission (the "EC") new approach to merger control, we expressed the view that merger control in...