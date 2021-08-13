ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

With the recent announcement of the Competition Authority dated 24.6.2021, it has been declared that with respect to the applications of the transaction parties during the negotiation process regarding notifications of the merger and acquisition transactions, it is possible to request confidentiality in case the closing of the transaction does not take place, but in any case, the reasoned decision of the Competition Board which will be prepared after the short decision will be announced on the website of the Competition Authority. Furthermore, it has been stated in the announcement that this issue is not only related to the decisions regarding mergers and acquisitions and all reasoned decisions are published on the website of the Competition Authority.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.