Turkey:
Rekabet Kurumu'nun 2020 Ocak'tan Bu Yana Faaliyetleri
09 August 2021
Gen Temizer Ozer / Kinstellar
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Ağustos 2021 – Rekabet Kurumunun
resmi internet sitesine göre, 2020 yılının
başından bugüne kadar Kurul 2020 yılında
sonuçlanan 30 soruşturmada toplamda yaklaşık
3.5 milyar TL idari para cezasının uygulanmasına
karar vermiş, 16 yeni soruşturma ve 3 yeni sektör
incelemesi başlatmıştır. Ceza verilen
soruşturmaların 26 adedi 4. Maddenin ihlaline (Rekabet
kısıtlayıcı anlaşmalar) ve 6 adedi ise 6.
Maddenin ihlaline (hakim durumun kötüye
kullanılması) ilişkindir.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Anti-trust/Competition Law from Turkey
The New Settlement Regulation Has Come Into Force
ELIG Gürkaynak Attorneys-at-Law
On July 15, 2021, the Turkish Competition Authority ("Authority") issued the Regulation on Settlement Procedure for Investigations on Anticompetitive Agreements, Concerted Practices...
CMA Consultation - All On Green
Hill Dickinson
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has recently issued a consultation on its draft guidance for businesses that market their products and services as being 'green' or 'eco-friendly' (Guidance).