Ağustos 2021 – Rekabet Kurumunun resmi internet sitesine göre, 2020 yılının başından bugüne kadar Kurul 2020 yılında sonuçlanan 30 soruşturmada toplamda yaklaşık 3.5 milyar TL idari para cezasının uygulanmasına karar vermiş, 16 yeni soruşturma ve 3 yeni sektör incelemesi başlatmıştır. Ceza verilen soruşturmaların 26 adedi 4. Maddenin ihlaline (Rekabet kısıtlayıcı anlaşmalar) ve 6 adedi ise 6. Maddenin ihlaline (hakim durumun kötüye kullanılması) ilişkindir.

1099892a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.