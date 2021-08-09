ARTICLE

Competition & Markets Authority Claim Against Care UK Fails RadcliffesLeBrasseur The High Court recently handed down judgement in the claim brought by the Competition & Markets Authority ("CMA") against Care UK.

Fight For The Cheap Prices And Better Conditions: Recent Outlook Of The Turkish Competition Authority To MFC Practices Adopted Against Different Settings ELIG Gürkaynak Attorneys-at-Law Most favoured customer ("MFC") practices became one of the hottest topics on the Turkish Competition Authority's (the "Authority") agenda especially with the rise of e-commerce businesses.

The New Settlement Regulation Has Come Into Force ELIG Gürkaynak Attorneys-at-Law On July 15, 2021, the Turkish Competition Authority ("Authority") issued the Regulation on Settlement Procedure for Investigations on Anticompetitive Agreements, Concerted Practices...

Government Consults On New Competition Regime For Digital Markets Walker Morris On 20 July 2021, the UK Government published proposals for a new competition regime for digital markets "to make it fairer for smaller businesses, entrepreneurs, and the British public".

CMA Consultation - All On Green Hill Dickinson The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has recently issued a consultation on its draft guidance for businesses that market their products and services as being 'green' or 'eco-friendly' (Guidance).