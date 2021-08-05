ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Anti-trust/Competition Law from Turkey

Legal Professional Privilege Post-Brexit Bristows Copyright 2021 CEP Magazine, a publication of the Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics.

Amazon And Apple Once Again Under Antitrust Scrutiny Bird & Bird In particular, the CNMC has revealed that such agreement would have the effect of limiting the retail sale of Apple products by third parties in Amazon's marketplace in Spain.

Fight For The Cheap Prices And Better Conditions: Recent Outlook Of The Turkish Competition Authority To MFC Practices Adopted Against Different Settings ELIG Gürkaynak Attorneys-at-Law Most favoured customer ("MFC") practices became one of the hottest topics on the Turkish Competition Authority's (the "Authority") agenda especially with the rise of e-commerce businesses.

Government Consults On New Competition Regime For Digital Markets Walker Morris On 20 July 2021, the UK Government published proposals for a new competition regime for digital markets "to make it fairer for smaller businesses, entrepreneurs, and the British public".

FCCA Calls For Expanding The Obligation To Notify Mergers Bird & Bird According to the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority ("FCCA"), the current national turnover thresholds allow harmful merges to escape scrutiny by the authority.