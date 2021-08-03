ARTICLE

Turkey: BASEAK CORE Paper No: 8 – Can An Exemption Application Be Made Directly To The Competent Court Without Applying To The Competition Board After The Amendments In Competition Law?

We proudly present the eighth of BASEAK CORE Papers article series!

In this part of the series, our Of Counsel Reşit Gürpınar assesses whether the exemption application can be made directly to the competent court without applying to the Competition Board.

Please find below the abstract of our article

On 16 June 2020, the Law on Amendment to the Competition Protection Law No. 4054 came into force and introduced significant changes. One of these changes is related to the exemption mechanism. The discussion arising from this change is oriented on whether the exemption application can be made directly to the competent court. This paper aims at revealing the important nuances of the change regarding the competence of the Competition Authority. Afterward, the paper enlightens the current discussions on whether the exemption application can be made directly to the competent court without applying to the Competition Board.

