Competition And Data Protection In Digital Markets: UK's CMA-ICO Joint Statement On Competition And Data Protection Law Proskauer Rose LLP On May 19, 2021, the United Kingdom's Competition and Markets Authority ("CMA") and the Information Commissioner's Office ("ICO") published a joint statement setting out their shared views...

E-Commerce At The Crossroads: Turkish Competition Authority Releases Interim Report On Sector Inquiry Balcioglu Selçuk Ardiyok Keki Attorney Partnership On May 7, 2021, the Turkish Competition Authority ("TCA") released an interim report on its sector inquiry on e-commerce platforms.

EU Court Rulings Provide Important Message To Irish Telcos On Interaction Between Competition And Regulatory Laws Matheson The European Court of Justice ("ECJ") has recently delivered two judgements which provide an important message for telecoms businesses operating in Ireland.

Fertilizer Producers Come Out Smelling Like Roses: Competition Board's Fertilizer Decision Goes Knee Deep Into Market-Specific Dynamics ELIG Gürkaynak Attorneys-at-Law At the end of 2020, the Turkish Competition Board ("Board") finalized its assessment on the investigation regarding the price increases in the fertilizer industry...

WhatsAppocalypse Saga Resolved: WhatsApp Waves White Flag In Turkey Gen Temizer Ozer / Kinstellar The on-going dispute between the Turkish Competition Authority and social media giant Facebook over the terms of use of its subsidiary, WhatsApp, has finally come to an end.