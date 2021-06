ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Anti-trust/Competition Law from Turkey

EU Court Rulings Provide Important Message To Irish Telcos On Interaction Between Competition And Regulatory Laws Matheson The European Court of Justice ("ECJ") has recently delivered two judgements which provide an important message for telecoms businesses operating in Ireland.

Competition And Data Protection In Digital Markets: UK's CMA-ICO Joint Statement On Competition And Data Protection Law Proskauer Rose LLP On May 19, 2021, the United Kingdom's Competition and Markets Authority ("CMA") and the Information Commissioner's Office ("ICO") published a joint statement setting out their shared views...

EU General Court Rules Sports Associations Cannot Stop Athletes From Competing In Third-Party Events Hogan Lovells On 16 December 2020, the General Court largely confirmed the European Commission's Decision according to which the International Skating Union's rules on eligibility are contrary to EU competition law.

Abuse By Non-Dominant Companies? Belgian Rules To Prohibit "Abuses Of Economic Dependence" Hogan Lovells A new form of competition law infringement will be enforceable in Belgium (in addition to the prohibitions on anti-competitive agreements and abuses of a dominant position).

E-Commerce At The Crossroads: Turkish Competition Authority Releases Interim Report On Sector Inquiry Balcioglu Selçuk Ardiyok Keki Attorney Partnership On May 7, 2021, the Turkish Competition Authority ("TCA") released an interim report on its sector inquiry on e-commerce platforms.