ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Anti-trust/Competition Law from Turkey

The Turkish Competition Board Launches Investigation Into 32 Companies Across Turkey CETINKAYA On 20 April 2021, the Turkish Competition Authority ("Authority") announced on its official website that an investigation into 32 undertakings in relation the labor market had been initiated by the...

New German Antitrust Rules To Tackle Digital Markets Bird & Bird Earlier this year, on 19 January 2021, the 10th amendment of the German Act against Restraints of Competition (ARC, Gesetz gegen Wettbewerbsbeschränkungen, GWB)...

A Sandwich Cartel Case, Or How Leniency Can Get You Out Of A Pickle Bird & Bird The French Competition Authority ("FCA") recently fined the three main French manufacturers of sandwiches for mass retail distribution for having implemented a volume and customer allocation plan...

Cooperation Projects During The COVID-19 Pandemic – A Useful Reminder That Competition Compliance Rules Still Apply Reed Smith (Worldwide) Ahead of a recent matchmaking event created with the aim of supporting the acceleration and upscale of COVID-19 vaccine production, the European Commission stipulated certain safeguards in...

Joint UK, German And Australian Statement On Merger Control: A Paradigm Shift Towards Skepticism And Divestments To Restore Lost Competition Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), German Bundeskartellamt (BKA) and Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) issued a joint statement (the "Statement") ...