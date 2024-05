ARTICLE

UK Knowledge Collection | Online Safety, Financial Promotions, And Regulating Precision-bred Organisms Osborne Clarke As the implementation of the UK online safety regime continues, our Regulatory Outlook takes a look at Ofcom's third call for evidence to inform its codes of practice and guidance...

"Beauty For All" Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA) The Slovak Advertising Standards Council assessed the complaint against the advertisement of a big cosmetic chain Douglas, in which a woman kissed her girlfriend in the street after she had received from her a perfume ...

UK FCA Guidance Leaves Little Creative Freedom For Financial Promotions Online Osborne Clarke The UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has released its finalised guidance on financial promotions on social media, which provides direction for firms and influencers...

Tackling Health And Safety In Sport: A New Era Of Accountability For Governing Bodies And Participants Shepherd and Wedderburn LLP Yaser Razouk explores the ongoing practical and legal challenges faced by sporting governing bodies and individuals alike regarding concussion management.

Recent Amendments To The Nomad Residence Permit GVZH Advocates The Nomad Residence permit enables those global nomads who work remotely and independently of location by using telecommunications technology, to retain their employment in another country whilst residing in Malta.