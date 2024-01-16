With the Regulation on Amendments to the Official Announcement and Advertisement Regulation ("Amendment Regulation") published in the Official Gazette dated 8 December 2023 and numbered 32393, regulations regarding the BIK Analytics software of the Press Advertisement Agency ("Agency") were introduced. Regulations regarding BIK Analytics entered into force as of the date of publication of the Amendment Regulation.

BIK Analytics was defined within the scope of the Amendment Regulation as "a measurement tool whose ownership and naming rights belong to the Agency, and which collects visitor traffic information of internet news sites".

In accordance with the Amendment Regulation, internet news sites are obliged to use BIK Analytics and take measures to ensure its operation. The traffic data of internet news sites that do not take the necessary precautions for the operation of BIK Analytics or do not cease their obstructive activities will be accepted as 0 and action will be taken in accordance with the relevant legislation provisions.

In addition, the compliance of the measurement processes carried out by BIK Analytics regarding the visitor traffic of internet news sites with the provisions of the Amendment Regulation will be audited at least once a year by an independent audit firm selected by the Board of Directors of the Agency among the independent audit firms authorized by the Public Oversight, Accounting and Auditing Standards Authority, in accordance with the Turkish Auditing Standards relevant to the request of the Agency. As a result of the audit, a report is prepared by the firm in question and submitted to the Agency. If there is a change in these measurement conditions, a re-inspection is carried out by the Agency.

Finally, BIK Analytics' terms of use and technical details will be determined by the General Directorate of the Press Advertisement Agency and will come into force on the Agency's website.

You can access the full text of the Amendment Regulation from the link below (only in Turkish).

https://www.resmigazete.gov.tr/eskiler/2023/12/20231208-2.htm

