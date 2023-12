ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment from Turkey

Managing ICT Third-Party Risk Under DORA Fieldfisher In this third article of our series on the EUs Digital Operational Resilience Act we look at the requirements imposed on financial services institutions when procuring ICT services from third parties.

It's Not Easy, Claimin' To Be Green - Greenwashing Risks For Manufacturers Myerson Solicitors LLP As we predicted in our annual horizon scanning article at the start of the year 2023: A Year of Focus on Online Advertising, Influencers and Greenwashing (myerson.co.uk)...

UK Sustainability Disclosures And Labelling Regime Published William Fry On 28 November 2023, the FCA published its long-awaited sustainable disclosures (UK SDR) and product labelling regime in policy statement PS23/16...

Case Update: What To Do When Your IT Provider Can't Deliver Burges Salmon The recent case of Topalsson GmbH v Rolls-Royce sets out some key considerations for customers when preparing and entering into agreements for IT services...

Final SDR Rules Published By FCA – Time To Label Your Funds (Maybe) K&L Gates The FCA has published its final rules on the UK's Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR) regime.