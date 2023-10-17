Regulation Amending the Regulation Regarding the Receipt and Distribution of Official Announcements and Advertisements in Electronic Medium ("Amending Regulation") has been published in the Official Gazette dated 01.02.2023 and numbered 32091.
The provision of the Regulation Regarding the Receipt and Distribution of Official Announcements and Advertisements in Electronic Medium ("Regulation") regarding the distribution of official announcements and advertisements to periodicals has been amended as follows:
- Official advertisements sent through the Advertisement Information System must be displayed in general editions of newspapers and in internet news sites throughout Turkey, unless otherwise stated.
- Periodicals must display official advertisements on time.
- The Periodical shall be liable with regard to official announcements and advertisements which are not published in a timely manner, or not displayed throughout Türkiye.
The provision of the Regulation regarding the distribution of special announcements and advertisements has been amended as follows:
- Private announcements and advertisements other than the official announcements and advertisements, which the Press Advertisement Agency ("Agency") mediates the publication of, shall be published in newspapers, magazines, or internet news sites listed on the website of the Agency upon the request of the advertisers.
- In the event that the advertisers prefer a newspaper or internet news site, page, column or place, or request special typesetting, layout and graphics, although it is an official advertisement, the Special Announcement and Advertisement Tariffs shall be applied, provided that they are not below the column-quantum or unit price determined for the periodicals in the current Official Advertisement Price Tariff determined by the Presidential Decree.
The Amending Regulation shall enter into force on 01/04/2023 and the provisions of the Amending Regulation shall be executed by the Press Announcement Agency.
You can reach the full Turkish text of the Amending Regulation from the below link.
https://www.resmigazete.gov.tr/eskiler/2023/02/20230201-8.htm
