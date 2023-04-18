Requirements* Penalty for non-compliance**

Representative: The New Principles and Procedures initially reiterate the representative requirements for social network providers (e.g., "1 million daily access" requirement for appointing a representative as real person/legal entity and "10 million daily access" requirement for establishing a branch in the form of an equity company). The representative of a social network provider with more than 10 million daily accesses has full technical, administrative, legal, and financial liability for social network provider's compliance. Incorporation requirements ITCA states that the entity that meets the following requirements is deemed as the representative: The name of the representative must bear the unique tradename of the social network provider and the province where the entity is incorporated (e.g., Istanbul).

All of the entity's shares must be owned by the social network provider.

The articles of association must state that the representative is incorporated within the organization of the social network provider and is affiliated to the social network provider.

Principal capital must be at least TRY 100 million (approx. USD 5 million).

The articles of association must state that the social network provider holds the representative fully authorized, and the representative has full technical, administrative, legal, and financial liability. Documentation attesting the above and the following documents must also be submitted to the ITCA: The representative's article of association

Trade registry gazette and other incorporation-related documentation

Signature circular or other documentation showing the authorization of responsible individuals of the representative entity (i.e., authorized signatories of the representative)

Identity and contact information of the authorized signatory(ies). Additionally, if the representative is a real person where the social network provider's daily access from Türkiye does not exceed 10 million, documents showing that the representative is a Turkish citizen and resident in Türkiye must be submitted to the ITCA. Any changes to the above documentation or information must be notified to the ITCA immediately and no later than 72 hours. Duties of the representative The representative has the following duties: Taking the necessary actions to comply with the notifications, notices or requests from the ITCA, Access Providers' Union or administrative authorities

Responding to individual applications

Compliance with reporting obligations (i.e., semi-annual/transparency reports)

Complying with the obligations of the social network provider, which arise from the content provider or hosting provider status of the social network provider

Compliance with other obligations under the Internet Law Other requirements are as follows: Representative's notification address and email address (including registered email address*) must be easily accessible on the social network provider's platform

Any changes to the representative's contact information must be updated on the platform *Having a registered email address (i.e., KEP address) was not a regulatory requirement for representatives previously. It appears that this was introduced to facilitate the delivery of notifications to the representative. Failure to comply with representative requirement are as follows (sanctions are implemented on a stage-by-stage basis): ITCA issues warning Administrative fine of TRY 10,000,000 (approx. USD 520,000) for failure to comply within 30 days of the receipt of the ITCA's warning Administrative fine of TRY 30,000,000 (approx. USD 1,560,000) for failure to comply within 30 days of the implementation of the first set of fines Advertisement ban for failure to comply within 30 days of the implementation of the second set of fines Internet bandwidth reduction by 50% for failure to comply within three months of the issuance of advertisement ban Internet bandwidth reduction up to 90% for failure to comply within 30 days of the implementation of the initial bandwidth reduction (the judgeship cannot issue a bandwidth reduction order below 50%, but it can determine a percentage below 90% depending on the nature of the service) *If the social network provider fulfills the representative requirement, only one-quarter of the administrative fines will be collected.

Response to user requests: As per the Internet Law, social network providers are required to respond to the requests of users under Article 9 and 9/A of the Internet Law within 48 hours. The New Principles and Procedures indicate that the social network providers must facilitate the receipt of the individual applications. Accordingly, users should be able to send their requests in Turkish language, and social network providers must respond to such requests in Turkish. Administrative fine of TRY 5,000,000 (approx. USD 260,000) *Upon the complaint of a user to the ITCA, the ITCA evaluates whether the social network provider is complying with its requirements to respond to users. The ITCA evaluates the user complaints collectively during the semi-annual (transparency) report periods. In its evaluation, the ITCA takes into account whether the social network provider does the following: Established relevant systems to effectively respond to users

Responds negatively to certain users or authorities on a regular basis,

Complies with the timeframes envisaged in the Internet Law systematically

Includes in its responses the rationale for objection/rejection of the application

Semi-annual (transparency) reports: The New Principles and Procedures set out that the reports must include the following additional information: Technical infrastructure, personnel and administrative capacity to ensure the enforcement of content takedown procedures and responding to individual applications

Duration, geographical aspects and means of execution/implementation of decisions

Categorical and statistical information on the process of handling individual applications, such as the number and type, positive and negative evaluation of applications, reasons for a negative response, response time

Categorical and statistical information on the decisions of authorities, including the authority, means of receipt of the decisions, legal basis of the takedown order (e.g., Article 8 of the Internet Law), and timeframe for complying with the takedown order

Categorical and statistical information on the self-assessment process

Measures for equal and unbiased treatment of users

Measures that allow users (i) to update their preferences regarding "recommended content" and (ii) to limit the use of personal data

Information on the algorithms and transparency policies regarding hashtags, featured or restricted content

Measures regarding the non-publication of content and hashtags relating to crimes under the Internet Law

Advertisement policies

Advertisement library The report to be prepared on the individual applications (i.e., Article 9 and 9/A requests) must also be published on the social network provider's website without revealing any personal data. In addition, the ITCA states that social network providers must comply with accountability principles and submit any necessary information and documentation as requested by the ITCA to ensure transparency. Administrative fine of TRY 10,000,000 (approx. USD 520,000)

Advertisement library: In line with the amendments to the Internet Law, the social network providers are now required to prepare an advertisement library and provide information on this in the semi-annual reports. As per the New Principles and Procedures, the advertisement library must include the following: Details of the advertisement

Type of the advertisement

Ad provider

The airtime of the advertisement

The target audience of the advertisement and parameters used to define the target audience

Number of individuals and groups reached with the advertisement The advertisement library must be easily accessible on the social network provider's website. Administrative fine of TRY 10,000,000 (approx. USD 520,000) (in connection with the transparency report requirements)

Disclosure of user data to authorities: The New Principles and Procedures re-establish that the social network provider's representative must provide the information requested by public prosecutor's offices and courts during legal proceedings for the following offences: Sexual abuse of children (Article 103 of the Penal Code)

Public dissemination of misleading information (Article 217/A of the Penal Code)

Disruption of the unity and territorial integrity of the state (Article 302 of the Penal Code)

Offences against the constitutional order and its functioning (Articles 309, 311, 312, 313, 314, 315, 316 of the Penal Code)

Crimes against state secrets and espionage (Articles 328, 329, 330, 331, 333, 334, 335, 336, 337 of the Penal Code) The ITCA clarifies that the representative must directly respond to user data requests related to the above offences. The public prosecutor's office or court may apply to the Ankara Judgeship of Peace to request an internet bandwidth reduction of up to 90%. The internet bandwidth reduction order is notified to the ITCA (who subsequently notifies the access providers). Access providers should execute the order promptly and no later than four hours. If social network providers comply with the user data/information request, the internet bandwidth reduction order is revoked.

Data localization: As per the Internet Law, social network providers must store Turkish users' data within Türkiye. The New Principles and Procedures clarify that the basic user information and information that may be required by the ITCA must be prioritized during the exercise of the data localization requirement. Administrative fine up to 3% of the previous calendar year's global turnover

Services designed for children: In line with the amendments to the Internet Law, social network providers must take the necessary measures for providing services dedicated to/designed for children. The New Principles and Procedures clarifies that social network providers must take into account the following during the display of content, advertisements and provision of services to children: Age of the children

Best interest of the children

Protection of the physical, psychological and emotional development of the children

Prevention of child abuse and commercial exploitation of the children

Processing of minimum children data by applying high privacy settings

Display of a user agreement, privacy policy and user settings in a manner that is understandable by children. Administrative fine up to 3% of the previous calendar year's global turnover

Protection of user rights: The New Principles and Procedures provide further requirements regarding the protection of user rights: Social network providers must treat users equally and in an unbiased manner

Social network providers must take measures to allow users to update their settings as to the recommended content and restriction on the use of personal data

Social network providers must notify the users accessing the platform from Türkiye and the ITCA in cases of serious security breaches that directly or indirectly affect users from Türkiye within 72 hours

Social network providers must make available in an easily accessible manner any update that affects the rights of the users

Social network providers must provide information on the website as to which parameters the social network provider uses when recommending content to users in a clear, comprehensible and easily accessible manner

Social network providers must provide understandable and easily accessible reporting channels (available in Turkish) for users to reach out in case of stolen and imposter accounts, and finalize the applications of users within due time.

Social network providers must follow any additional guidance that may be given by the ITCA regarding user rights. Administrative fine up to 3% of the previous calendar year's global turnover

Establishment of an application mechanism: As per the Internet Law, social network providers are obliged to establish an effective application mechanism in cooperation with the ITCA for the removal of hashtags and featured content through a warning method. The New Principles and Procedures state that the social network providers must inform the ITCA regarding this mechanism as part of semi-annual reports. Liability for the content, in case of a failure to take down the content promptly and at the latest within four hours upon the notification of the illegal content

Content risking the life and safety of users: In line with the amendments to the Internet Law, if social network providers become aware of content that risks life and property of individuals that is also a case of urgency, it must notify authorized law enforcement authorities of the content and the content provider (i.e., user). Administrative fine up to 3% of the previous calendar year's global turnover

ITCA's information request authority: In line with the Internet Law, the New Principles and Procedures regulate that the ITCA is authorized to request from a social network provider, all explanations relating to the social network provider's compliance with the Internet Law, including its corporate structure, information systems, algorithms, data processing mechanisms and commercial stance (tr. ticari tutum). Social network providers must provide the requested information and documentation within no later than three months. Administrative fine up to 3% of the previous calendar year's global turnover

Crisis management plan: As per the Internet Law, the social network providers are required to prepare a crisis management plan. The New Principles and Procedures state that the ITCA may inform the social network providers regarding the aspects of preparation and disclosure of the crisis management plan. Administrative fine up to 3% of the previous calendar year's global turnover