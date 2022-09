ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

9. DIRECTIVE 2006/114/EC OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND OF THE COUNCIL of 12 December 2006. (eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content).

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment from Turkey

The Incoming Digital Services Act Preiskel & Co In this article, we describe the main features of the incoming DSA and briefly analyse its interaction with the e-Commerce Directive in relation to the liability of online intermediaries.

ASA Allows Perfection To Be The Enemy Of The Good And Bans Persil Ad For 'Green Washing' Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA) In another example of allowing perfection to the be the enemy of the good when dealing with accusations of green washing, the UK's Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has banned a recent TV commercial for the Persil brand of detergent.

Deceptive Design Pattern (aka "Dark Patterns") Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA) A deceptive design pattern or dark pattern is a method employed by companies to make consumers do unintended things or to make it harder to do what they intended to do.

Johnson's Legacy Must Be The Regulation Of Political Advertising Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA) Today, Boris Johnson's time as prime minister will effectively draw to a close with the announcement of his successor, either Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss.

Civil Unrest And Investor–State Claims In The Telecommunications Sector McDermott Will & Emery The rise in recent years in the number of investor-state disputes in the telecommunications sector has been well documented.