General Communiqué of General Directorate of Accounting (Sequence No: 87) was published in the Official Gazette numbered 32455 on February 9, 2024.

The purpose of the Communiqué is to determine the monetary limits and unit prices to be applied within the scope of the Public Financial Management and Control Law and other legislation.

The relevant Communiqué has published the monetary limits and unit prices in its Annex and the monetary limits are shown in a table.