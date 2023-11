ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Accounting and Audit from Turkey

Esin DigiDiary – 5. Sayı Esin Attorney Partnership Elektronik Ticaretin Düzenlenmesi Hakkında Kanun'un ("Kanun"), elektronik ticaret aracı hizmet sağlayıcı yükümlülüklerini düzenleyen Ek Madde 2 ve elektronik ticaret lisansını...

5 Priorities For Successful Accountants In 2023 IR Global t's a good time to think ahead to 2023 and identify areas of strategic focus for your business. While each business is different, key themes are emerging in the Accounting profession.

Il Nuovo OIC 34 IPG Lex&Tax L'Organismo Italiano di Contabilità (Oic), lo scorso 19 aprile, ha pubblicato la versione definitiva del principio contabile 34, che disciplina i criteri per la rilevazione e valutazione dei ricavi...

The Regulation On Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises Taboglu Attorneys At Law The Regulation on Small and Medium Enterprises (the "Regulation") was published in the Official Gazette dated 25 May 2023 and entered into force on the same day.

Changes To Audit Requirements In Cyprus For SMEs Oxford Tax Solutions On 09 June 2022, the Cyprus House of Representatives approved amendments to the Companies Law and to the Assessment and Collection of Taxes Law. Amendment aimed at simplifying...