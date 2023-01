ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Accounting and Audit from Turkey

Updated System Audit Checklist And Introduction Of The System Review From The Malta Gaming Authority WH Partners The System Review is a comprehensive audit, intended to combine the most pertinent aspects of the System Audit and Compliance Audit into an overarching appraisal of the Licensee, scheduled one year after issuance of the licence.

Swiss Accounting Regulations And Auditing Requirements Dixcart Group Limited A number of clients and contacts ask for general details regarding Swiss accounting and audit requirements, and we have therefore provided the following summary.

Changes To Audit Requirements In Cyprus For SMEs Oxford Tax Solutions On 09 June 2022, the Cyprus House of Representatives approved amendments to the Companies Law and to the Assessment and Collection of Taxes Law. Amendment aimed at simplifying...

Year-End Closing: Essential Checklist For Accountants In Europe TMF Group BV Coordinating group and local company reporting can make year-end closing a complex process. But follow this guide, and you'll save yourself some late-night headaches.

IFRS 9 & Key Changes With IAS 39 Deloitte Albania sh.p.k The introduction of new requirements in IFRS 9 Financial Instruments will be a significant change to the financial reporting of banks.