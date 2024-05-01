ARTICLE

The intersection between Islamic Sharia inheritance laws and the sustainability of family businesses in the Middle East, particularly in Qatar and the broader GCC region, presents a complex scenario for the continuity of these enterprises across generations.

Studies show a decline in the survival rates of family businesses with only 30% of family businesses surviving the second generation. Challenges in continuity of the family business arise from, among other things, succession planning, corporate governance, talent management and innovation. Family businesses hold a significant stake in the economic fabric of the Middle East, contributing to national wealth, economic growth, and stability. As a significant proportion of families in the Middle East are Muslim and follow the inheritance provisions under Islamic Sharia when succession planning, succession planning within the context of Islamic Sharia inheritance laws, in particular, becomes critical for the survival of family businesses.

Establishing a family business under Islamic Sharia involves creating structures and strategies that align with Islamic principles while ensuring the continuity and growth of the business. Sharia provisions offer a specific framework for the distribution of an individual's estate upon passing, which can make it difficult to facilitate a seamless transition of ownership and management across generations. For example, the division of shares among multiple heirs can lead to fragmentation of control, potentially diluting the strategic direction and decision-making capacity of the business.

The challenge to ensuring the longevity of the family business, especially against this backdrop of strict inheritance laws, requires a refined approach to succession planning. This approach typically involves the eldest generation navigating the succession process by establishing a family office with a tailored structure, and adopting a Sharia compliant approach such as gifting shares of the created structure to beneficiaries within desired proportions.

Despite the absence of specific family business laws in certain jurisdictions such as Qatar, existing legal structures can facilitate a reorganization of the family business and the implementation of a unified mechanism for managing and operating the business independently from the family for future generations. A reorganization might include the establishment of family offices, trusts, or holding companies that can hold assets and shares in a way that respects Sharia mandates while allowing for strategic business governance.

In conclusion, succession planning can accommodate the principles of Islamic Sharia with careful planning and should be implemented as a priority to ensuring the longevity of the family business across generations. We at Crowell & Moring Doha understand the unique challenges of structuring the family business and have extensive experience advising family businesses on the establishment of a family office and related corporate governance matters in Qatar and the GCC.

Edited by Catherine Martinez, Counsel and Charbel Maakaron, Managing Partner, Crowell & Moring Doha

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.