Offshore jurisdictions remain important centres for the establishment and administration of trusts. What should an offshore trustee do when facing the prospect of litigation with a hostile foreign party? This article will examine how a trustee can seek the court's approval of its participation in any such litigation by ordering that the trustee be indemnified in respect of costs from the trust funds.

To view the full article, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.