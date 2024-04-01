British Virgin Islands:
Beddoe Applications For Offshore Trustees
Offshore jurisdictions remain important centres for the
establishment and administration of trusts. What should an offshore
trustee do when facing the prospect of litigation with a hostile
foreign party? This article will examine how a trustee can seek the
court's approval of its participation in any such litigation by
ordering that the trustee be indemnified in respect of costs from
the trust funds.
To view the full article, click here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
