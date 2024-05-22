May 2024 – This analysis examines the various mechanisms available to compensate damage caused by the Russian Federation as a result of its ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine. The objective is to identify existing avenues for local and foreign legal entities and individuals seeking compensation for direct and indirect losses.

