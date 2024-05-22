ARTICLE
22 May 2024

A Comparison Of The Available Compensation Mechanisms For Damage Caused By The Russian Federation's War Against Ukraine

his analysis examines the various mechanisms available to compensate damage caused by the Russian Federation as a result of its ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine.
May 2024 – This analysis examines the various mechanisms available to compensate damage caused by the Russian Federation as a result of its ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine. The objective is to identify existing avenues for local and foreign legal entities and individuals seeking compensation for direct and indirect losses.

Click on one of the images below or click on the following links to read an overview in English or in Ukrainian.

Download in English: Download in Ukrainian:
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

