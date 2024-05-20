English Litigation Toolkit: How A Typical English High Court Contractual Claim Is Dealt With

Osborne Clarke's litigation toolkit includes timescale, cost, proving the case, enforcement, settlement and considers the advantages of English law and jurisdiction. This toolkit is aimed at parties considering...

Osborne Clarke's litigation toolkit includes timescale, cost, proving the case, enforcement, settlement and considers the advantages of English law and jurisdiction

This toolkit is aimed at parties considering choosing England as the jurisdiction to hear any disputes arising out of their contractual relationships. It sets out how a typical High Court claim is dealt with.

It covers: how long it takes, costs, settling or finishing your case early, proving your case, getting help from the court before judgment, appealing a decision, enforcing a judgment and particular advantages of English law and jurisdiction.

