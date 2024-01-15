ARTICLE

In Newton, David Christopher v Public Prosecutor [2023] SGHC 266, a case involving the appellant's attempt to deceive the health authorities that he was vaccinated against COVID-19 when in fact he was not, the General Division of the High Court of Singapore (High Court) reduced the appellant's sentence on the grounds that the lower court had failed to appreciate that the harm occasioned by his offence and the culpability attributable to him were both "on the low side".

The Honourable the Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon, sitting in the High Court, also issued guidance to judges against the excessive reproduction of one party's submissions as part of the court's judgment given that it is crucial not only to ensure that justice is done but also that it is manifestly seen to be done.

