We act for Jasmine Loo.

Our client recently surrendered herself to the Malaysian authorities. She was arrested, remanded, and is now in custody.

Our client's priority is to cooperate with the relevant law enforcement agencies in their ongoing 1MDB investigations, and to facilitate and assist the Malaysian government in expediting its asset recovery efforts. She also looks forward to reuniting with her family as soon as possible.

Our client has always treated Malaysia as her home. When appropriate, she will reveal the facts and circumstances surrounding her years away from Malaysia.

Our client has absolute trust and confidence in the Malaysian judicial and legal system and will face all matters accordingly. She seeks privacy and space to do what is necessary at this time.

For the record, Jasmine has engaged only AmerBON, Advocates as her authorised legal representative. Any queries are to be directed to us.

