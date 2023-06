ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

En cas de refus et en tout état de cause, le témoin se souviendra qu'il bénéficie d'une protection de source prétorienne , la Cour européenne des Droits de l'Homme considérant par une jurisprudence constante qu'un justiciable ne peut faire l'objet d'aucune condamnation sur la base des déclarations incriminantes tenues lors d'un interrogatoire de Police subi sans l'assistance possible d'un avocat au visa de l'article 6 de la Convention européenne des droits de l'homme (voir notamment en ce sens, CEDH Salduz c/ Turquie 27 nov. 2008, n° 36391/92).

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration from Monaco

Hong Kong Court Grants Anti-Arbitration Injunction To Protect Enforcement Of Prior Award Herbert Smith Freehills The Hong Kong Court of First Instance ("CFI") has taken the rare step of granting an anti-arbitration injunction to restrain claims which sought to undermine the enforcement in Hong Kong...

Section 25 Employees' Compensation Recovery Claims Mayer Brown The Hong Kong District Court recently departed from its previous approach to dealing with Section 25 Employees' Compensation (EC) Recovery Claims. Specifically, EC legal costs will not be subject...

Podcast: My 51-Year Career With Appleby - John Bisson, Part 3 Appleby Today our Jersey podcast series Let's Talk Law: Jersey, focusses on the impressive career of Partner John Bisson, who has been at Appleby for 51 years.

New SCCA Rules: Strengthening The Case For Arbitration In The KSA Herbert Smith Freehills On 1 May 2023, the Saudi Centre for Commercial Arbitration ("SCCA") announced the publication of its revised SCCA Arbitration Rules (the "new Rules"). The new Rules apply to all arbitrations...

US Businesses Operating In The EU To Gear Up For EU Class Actions - New York Office Snippet Loyens & Loeff Until recently, class actions existed only in a handful of EU Member States. However, they will become an EU-wide phenomenon soon as a result of the Representative Actions EU Directive ("RAD")...