Our cross-jurisdiction 'Asset Recovery Guide' is available now. The guide provides an initial grip on the formalities, practicalities, and points of attention when it comes to enforcement of (foreign) judgments and arbitral awards. Furthermore, it gives a structured and practical overview of the rules regarding asset tracing, recovery and enforcement of (foreign) judgments and arbitral awards in our four home markets (The Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and Switzerland). A free soft copy of the guide can be requested below.

The booklet is structured as follows:

Chapter I discusses all aspects pertaining to asset tracing, asset recovery and enforcement of domestic civil judgments.

Chapter II sets out details regarding asset recovery and the enforcement of foreign judgments. Both foreign judgments rendered in EU countries as foreign judgments rendered in non-EU countries are discussed in this chapter.

Chapter III deals with the enforcement of (domestic and international) arbitral awards.

If you wish to receive further background or have other points of attention you wish to discuss, do not hesitate to reach out to one of our team members.

Publications

Preview cross-jurisdiction 'Asset Recovery Guide'

Request your soft copy

Curious about the contents of this guide? Request the guide now.

Request your soft cop

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.