POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration from Qatar

How To Appeal A Judgement In Nigeria – The Appellate Procedure In Nigeria Resolution Law Firm Appealing a judgment is simply a process of inviting a higher court than the lower court, which adjudicated and gave judgment on a matter to review such decision.

The Procedure For Enforcement Of Judgments In Nigeria Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL) The enforcement of judgments, particularly in Nigeria is an important step in any matter brought before a Court for resolution.

Provision Of Security For Judgment Debt As A Condition For Grant Of An Order For Stay Of Execution Dentons ACAS-Law In matters involving debt recovery, the primary consideration for the creditor is recovery of the amount owed or judgment debt. Most creditors are keen to know the options that guarantee...

Defamation And The Law In Nigeria Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL) Defamation, in law, is the act of communicating false statements about a person that result in damage to that person's reputation.

Overview Of Alternative Dispute Resolution Process In Nigeria Resolution Law Firm Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) is simply a process of initiating alternative methods and procedures of resolving a civil or commercial dispute without resorting to litigation, which can be expensive, cumbersome, and time-consuming.