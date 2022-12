ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration from Egypt

The Competent Authority To Implement Foreign Arbitration Awards (Legal Alert 141) Andersen in Egypt Arbitration is a contractual form of legal settlement for domestic and/or international disputes. Any given party's right to refer their dispute to arbitration depends on the existence of an ‘Arbitration Agreement' between parties to the dispute.

Perjury Under Egyptian Law (Legal Alert 170) Andersen in Egypt Perjury is the intentional falsification of an assertion, to tell the truth, whether written or spoken, on a matter which is essential to a judicial procedure, with the aim of misleading the judicial authority...

An Overview Of The 2022 DIAC Rules: A New Start In Dubai Norton Rose Fulbright In our December 2021 issue, we wrote about Dubai Decree 34 of 2021, which abolished the DIFC-LCIA Arbitration Centre and transferred the DIFC-LCIA's cases to the Dubai International Arbitration Centre.

Defamation And The Law In Nigeria Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL) Defamation, in law, is the act of communicating false statements about a person that result in damage to that person's reputation.

Why Not Following The Prescribed Procedure To Cancel A Contract Can Land You In Trouble ENSafrica In the recent case of Datacentrix (Pty) Limited ("Datacentrix") v O-Line (Pty) Limited ("O-Line"), the South African Supreme Court of Appeal ("SCA") had to determine whether an agreement was cancelled in line with the procedure set out in the contract's cancellation clause.