Act A1661: Courts of Judicature (Amendment) Act 2022 which comes into operation on 1 October 2022. This is an Act to amend the Courts of Judicature Act 1964.
The salient amendments are - that there will be:
(a) no appeals to High Court where Subordinate Court dismissed
any application for summary judgment;
(b) no appeals to High Court where Subordinate Court dismissed any application to strike out any writ or pleading;
(c) no appeals to High Court where Subordinate Court allowed any application to set aside a judgment in default;
(d) no appeals to Court of Appeal where a High Court dismissed any application for summary judgment;
(e) no appeals to Court of Appeal where a High Court dismissed any application to strike out any writ or pleading; and
(f) no appeals to Court of Appeal where a High Court allowed any application to set aside a judgment in default.
Click here for the Courts of Judicature (Amendment) Act 2022.
To view original article, please click here.
