Act A1661: Courts of Judicature (Amendment) Act 2022 which comes into operation on 1 October 2022. This is an Act to amend the Courts of Judicature Act 1964.

The salient amendments are - that there will be:

(a) no appeals to High Court where Subordinate Court dismissed any application for summary judgment;

(b) no appeals to High Court where Subordinate Court dismissed any application to strike out any writ or pleading;

(c) no appeals to High Court where Subordinate Court allowed any application to set aside a judgment in default;

(d) no appeals to Court of Appeal where a High Court dismissed any application for summary judgment;

(e) no appeals to Court of Appeal where a High Court dismissed any application to strike out any writ or pleading; and

(f) no appeals to Court of Appeal where a High Court allowed any application to set aside a judgment in default.

