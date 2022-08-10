Arendt Case Review is a newsletter designed by the Arendt Litigation Group to inform you about recent decisions of the Luxembourg and/or European courts.

Civil law

  • Medical liability
  • Allocation of provisions

Civil procedure

  • Security for costs
  • Offer of evidence

Commercial law

  • Non-competition clause

Employment law

  • Collective agreement
  • Harassment
  • Payment of bonuses

Taxation

  • VAT – application for registration

News

>> Click here to download the English version_

Arendt Case Review est une newsletter conçue par Arendt Litigation Group pour vous informer de décisions récentes rendues par les juridictions luxembourgeoises et/ou européennes.

Droit civil

  • Responsabilité médicale
  • Imputation des provisions

Procédure civile

  • Caution judiciaire
  • Offre de preuve

Droit commercial

  • Clause de non-concurrence

Droit du travail

  • Convention collective
  • Harcèlement moral
  • Paiement de primes

Fiscalité

  • TVA – demande d'immatriculation

Actualités

>> Cliquer ici pour télécharger la version française_

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.