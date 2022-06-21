Antoine Cremona, Clement Mifsud-Bonnici and Luisa Cassar Pullicino have participated in a multi-jurisdictional study commissioned by the European Commission entitled "Regulation BIa: a standard for free circulation of judgments and mutual trust in the European Union (JUDGTRUST)".

They acted as National Rapporteurs for Malta and have reported on the interpretation and application of the Brussels I Recast Regulation 1215/2012 by the Malta courts in various judgments.

The study was carried out by a consortium led by the TMC Asser Institute

Click here to view the Malta Report.

Click here to view the other national reports.

