Ganado Advocates has contributed to a Lex Mundi global report pertaining to the Gathering of Evidence in Aid of Foreign Litigation. This global resource can be found here.

This global report contains insight from over 60 jurisdictions around the world, addressing the instances in which the gathering of evidence in aid of foreign litigation is permitted, the forms such gathering of evidence may take, and the procedure to be followed both under the Hague Evidence Convention as well as applicable European Union regulations. The report also addresses the possibility of such gathering of evidence in aid of foreign arbitrations.

In a globalized world, as cross-border litigation and arbitration become the norm, judicial assistance between countries for the gathering of evidence becomes ever more essential to guarantee efficient and effective justice for litigants.

Should you require further information, please contact Clement Mifsud-Bonnici and Luisa Cassar Pullicino.

